UAE's Sharjah emirate halts public transport between cities

The emirate of Sharjah, part of the United Arab Emirates, will suspend public transport between cities as of Tuesday until further notice, the government media office said.

The Roads and Transport Authority will also close al-Jubail bus station in the emirate, it said in a Twitter post. It was not clear if the measures were part of efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The UAE recorded 412 new infections and reported three deaths from the virus among Asian expatriates, authorities said on Tuesday, raising the country's total count to 4,933 cases with 28 deaths.

