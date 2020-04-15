Rio de Janeiro governor tests positive for coronavirus

The governor of Rio de Janeiro state said on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the latest Brazilian government leader to contract the disease as it spreads across the country.

In a video posted on Twitter, Governor Wilson Witzel said that he hadn't been feeling well in recent days with a fever and sore throat, so he requested a test and received the positive result on Tuesday.

