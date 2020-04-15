Left Menu
76 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, tally reaches 438 in district

With the discovery of 76 new COVID-19 cases on April 14, the number of positive cases of the infection in Indore reached 438.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With the discovery of 76 new COVID-19 cases on April 14, the number of positive cases of the infection in Indore reached 438. However, eleven patients out of the 76 who tested positive are from other regions and were living in Indore and tested positive here, according to Dr Jyoti Bindal, Dean of MGM Medical College, Indore.

According to the health bulletin issued by the chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia on Tuesday, two deaths have been reported due to the infection taking the toll to 37 in Indore. Meanwhile, as many as 730 people have tested positive for coronavirus in entire Madhya Pradesh, with 50 deaths being reported due to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

