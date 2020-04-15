Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:25 IST
Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 19 patients were linked to previous cases, and three had no links to old cases, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

One of those infected was in state quarantine, and the cases of seven people who tested positive were being investigated. Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,643 cases and 43 fatalities, while 1,497 patients have recovered and gone home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

CIE@IIITH and Pernod Ricard India Foundation Incubator Seeks Innovation on COVID-19, From Women Entrepreneurs

Hyderabad, India Business Wire India CIEIIITH has a long-standing incubation partnership with Pernod Ricard India Foundation called WE, a social Impact Incubator program for Women Entrepreneurs. The incubator now seeks to focus on COVID-1...

Sunteck Realty FY'20 sales bookings up 2 pc at Rs 1,221 cr

Sunteck Realty Ltd on Wednesday said its sales bookings rose 2 per cent to Rs 1,221 crore during the last fiscal year on better demand despite overall slowdown in the housing segment. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,202 crore in the 2018-1...

Germany urges EU action to support dairy farmers

The European Union should take action to support dairy farmers facing a sharp fall in milk sales due to the coronavirus crisis, Germanys agriculture ministry said. German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner has written to the EU Commission...

FOREX-Dollar held back on virus hopes, yuan down after rate cut

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as investors cautiously stepped into riskier currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump edged toward rolling back some restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The greenback also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020