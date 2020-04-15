Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland to lift capital region lockdown -PM

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:41 IST
Finland to lift capital region lockdown -PM
Prime Minister Sanna Marin (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Finland will lift the roadblocks in place around its capital region after nearly three weeks on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, in a first act of easing the Nordic country's coronavirus related restrictions.

The travel restrictions to and from the capital region Uusimaa to the rest of the country began on March 28 and were introduced to prevent people from spreading the virus to other parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Global reaction to Trump withdrawing WHO funding

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said the WHO had failed in its basic duty and it must be hel...

Sports-On this day... April 16

April 16, 1996 SOCCER - Bayern Munichs Juergen Klinsmann celebrates their second goal in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Cup semi-final.Bayern, who sealed the semi-final tie 4-3 on aggregate, beat Girondins Bor...

Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise

Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the countrys coronavirus response center said.It said 198 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus had n...

Organisations are using Advantage Club app to keep their employees safe from COVID-19

New Delhi India April 15 ANINewsVoir Organisations around the world are facing a unique challenge, which is to ensure safety and wellbeing of the employees, both physical and psychological. Over 250 leading companies such as Concentrix, EY,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020