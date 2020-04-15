Finland to lift capital region lockdown -PM

Finland will lift the roadblocks in place around its capital region after nearly three weeks on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, in a first act of easing the Nordic country's coronavirus related restrictions.

The travel restrictions to and from the capital region Uusimaa to the rest of the country began on March 28 and were introduced to prevent people from spreading the virus to other parts of the country.

