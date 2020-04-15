Left Menu
Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:06 IST
Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise
Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the country's coronavirus response center said.

It said 198 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus had now died, an overnight rise of 28.

