Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK was too slow to act on COVID-19 initially, opposition Labour leader says

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:37 IST
UK was too slow to act on COVID-19 initially, opposition Labour leader says
Keir Starmer (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Britain was initially too slow to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak and did not learn quickly enough from other countries, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from approving the stringent controls that other European leaders imposed but then closed down the country when projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.

So far, more than 12,000 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, though new official data indicates the true death toll could be much larger. "I think that some of the decisions made in the last few weeks were too slow and didn't learn quickly enough from other countries, let's not repeat that," Starmer told BBC Radio.

Starmer, a 57-year-old former prosecutor who won the leadership of the Labour Party earlier this month, is calling on the British government to publish its exit strategy from lockdown restrictions. Governments around the world are grappling with how to reverse measures put in place to contain the outbreak and which are battering the global economy. Several European countries have announced plans or already begun to relax restrictions.

Starmer said mass testing was likely to play a big role in any exit strategy and the government needed to put the necessary planning, investment, and infrastructure in place early. Foreign minister Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for Johnson while he recovers from COVID-19, said on Monday he did not expect to make any changes to the restrictions for now. They are due to be reviewed on Thursday.

Starmer said Labour supported extending the measures in Britain but that to "maintain morale and hope", the public needed to have an idea of what is coming next. "Overcoming this crisis requires taking the British public with you," Starmer said. "The government needs to be open and transparent... The silent pressures on communities across the country cannot be underestimated."

A British government source said all decisions would be guided by scientific advice and data. "Talk of an exit strategy before we have reached the peak risks confusing the critical message that people need to stay at home in order to protect our NHS (National Health Service) and save lives," the source said.

The government promised on Wednesday to test all residents and employees of nursing homes who have COVID-19 symptoms after official data showed the death toll from the pandemic was far higher when the elderly in care were included.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in migrant labourers' accounts: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Rs 1,000 would be credited in the accounts of the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states, amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the sprea...

Govt to not tolerate sabotage of water supply interventions, Sisulu warns

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has warned that the government will not tolerate the deliberate sabotage of governments water supply interventions for the COVID-19 outbreak.This comes after the Minister was a...

Ciara expecting a baby boy

Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, are set to become parents of a boy. The couple, who is expecting their second child, revealed the gender of the baby on Tuesday on Instagram.Ciara shared a video in whic...

29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said WednesdayCODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020