Malaysia reports 85 new coronavirus cases, with one new death

Malaysia reports 85 new coronavirus cases, with one new deathReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:18 IST
Malaysia on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs to limit the virus' spread on March 18, taking the total number of infections to 5,072.
The health ministry also reported one new death, with a total of 83 fatalities so far.
Malaysia had had the highest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia but was overtaken this week by neighbors the Philippines and Indonesia, which reported a total of 5,453 and 5,136 cases respectively on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Southeast Asia
ALSO READ
Philippines coronavirus testing to be stepped up soon - WHO
Philippines plans rice imports to boost stocks for coronavirus fight
Airlines in Philippines ask for govt support over coronavirus, say survival at stake
Philippines sees largest daily rise in coronavirus deaths, cases
Philippines' reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 538 more infections