Malaysia reports 85 new coronavirus cases, with one new death

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs to limit the virus' spread on March 18, taking the total number of infections to 5,072.

The health ministry also reported one new death, with a total of 83 fatalities so far.

Malaysia had had the highest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia but was overtaken this week by neighbors the Philippines and Indonesia, which reported a total of 5,453 and 5,136 cases respectively on Wednesday.

