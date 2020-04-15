Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:33 IST
S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win
Representative Image

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party is projected to win a general election on Wednesday, exit polls showed, as mask-wearing voters cast their ballots under strict precautions against the novel coronavirus. The election was closely watched around the world as one of the first nationwide votes since the epidemic began. The coronavirus has caused delays in many other political calendars.

A ruling party majority in parliament would help Moon to push through his agenda in his final two years in office, with a looser fiscal policy aimed at creating jobs, a higher minimum wage, and engagement with North Korea his priorities. Voters at some 14,000 disinfected polling stations across the country had to wear masks, have their temperatures checked, use hand sanitizer and plastic gloves and maintain a safe distance from others.

Voter Choi Sun-Hwa told Reuters she was initially apprehensive about coming out to vote because of the virus. "But having come here and seen for myself, I felt it's good we voted as planned, and people are taking greater precaution about distancing," said Choi, 56, outside a Seoul polling station.

Moon's progressive camp is on track to secure up to 177 seats in the 300-member, single-chamber parliament. The main conservative party is expected to win as many as 131 seats, according to exit polls conducted by TV networks. South Korea's largely successful campaign against the coronavirus has provided an unlikely boon for Moon and his party.

Once grappling with the first big outbreak outside China, South Korea has largely managed to bring it under control without major disruption thanks to an extensive testing campaign and intensive contact tracing. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 10,591. The daily tally of cases has hovered around 30 over the past week, most of the people arriving from abroad.

In all, 229 people have died because of the coronavirus in South Korea. Authorities have warned that infections could surge at any time and called for special vigilance on election day.

Voter turnout of 65.1% was higher than any parliamentary elections in the country's democratic history, according to the National Election Commission. A boost for turnout came from record-high participation in early voting last weekend when about 27% of 44 million registered voters cast ballots.

Among them were about 2,800 coronavirus patients, who the NEC allowed to vote by mail or in person, using special booths. More than 13,000 in self-quarantine who had signed up to vote were allowed to do so after the polls closed.

The coronavirus hung over the campaign, forcing candidates to wear masks and bump fists instead of pressing the flesh and holding mass rallies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Deputies: Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested

Deputies in Florida said two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbors property. Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, allegedly took the flag on April 7 while their two chi...

HC backs Mumbai police's order against fake social media posts

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the Mumbai polices order prohibiting dissemination of fake messages on social media was issued to protect citizens from incorrect information about COVID-19. Justice R K Deshpande refused to grant int...

Britain was too slow to act on COVID-19, opposition Labour leader says

The leader of Britains main opposition party on Wednesday accused the government of being too slow to impose a lockdown when the novel coronavirus first hit the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from approving the st...

Tupperware Pledges to 'Nourish the Needy' by Launching a Campaign in Partnership With Zomato Feeding India

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Tupperware, a conscientious global premium homeware brand based out of Orlando, US, announced measures to support daily wage earners during these times of distress. The brand has partnered with Zomato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020