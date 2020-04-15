Raipur AIIMS nursing staff take care of corona patient's daughter
The nursing staff at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here are taking care of the 3-month-old daughter of a woman, who has tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:02 IST
The nursing staff at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here are taking care of the 3-month-old daughter of a woman, who has tested positive for COVID-19. The woman's two daughters have tested negative for COVID-19. The other daughter is with her family members.
"Both the girls are healthy. They have tested negative for COVID-19. Their mother, maternal uncle and grandmother have tested coronavirus positive a few days back," said AIIMS Director Dr Nitin Nagarkar. "They will be tested for coronavirus infection again within the next five days," he added. Around 20 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, he said. (ANI)
