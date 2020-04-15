Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria to allow tennis, golf and other social-distancing-friendly sports

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:29 IST
Austria to allow tennis, golf and other social-distancing-friendly sports
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Austria, which has started loosening its coronavirus lockdown, said on Wednesday it would allow some sports compatible with social distancing like tennis and golf to resume from May 1. The Alpine republic acted early in its outbreak to close restaurants, bars, theatres, schools, non-essential shops and other gathering places roughly four weeks ago. The public has been told to stay at home and work from there if possible.

Unlike in some other countries, however, members of the public have remained relatively free to do exercises like jogging or cycling, provided they respect social distancing rules. There is no need for a note as in France nor is there a limit of one outing per day as in Britain.

"Of course, individual sports where there is no immediate contact will be given priority more quickly over team sports where contact is generally unavoidable, or contact sports," Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, who is also sporting minister, told a news conference. Outdoor facilities that will no longer be off-limits to the public include athletics tracks, tennis courts, golf courses, equestrian centers, shooting ranges and archery ranges, he added.

He said dangerous outdoor sports like ski touring, which is often conducted away from ski resorts, would be allowed but he urged those doing them to stick to "something easy" to avoid accidents. Austria has reported 393 coronavirus deaths in total so far, fewer than some larger European countries have been reporting daily. It has had more than 14,000 confirmed cases.

There was frustration in Vienna that some of the capital's biggest parks, like the grounds of the former imperial palace at Schoenbrunn, were closed, but those reopened on Tuesday, the day that Austria first loosened its lockdown by letting DIY stores, garden centers, and smaller shops reopen. Roughly 600 top athletes will be allowed to resume training, including indoors with stricter limits on distancing, next week.

Plans are also being made to restart Austria's top soccer league, with strict testing requirements and matches being played in empty stadiums. As for how sports like tennis should be practiced safely, Kogler said that was best left to federations.

"It is hard to believe some of the questions that come up what about the ball? What about handling in the literal sense?" he said. Initial consultations with tennis federations had produced 10 recommendations, such as marking players' balls so their opponent does not touch them and different "behavior at the net", Kogler said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares fall, weighed down by cheap oil and economic warnings

Global stocks fell on Wednesday as oil prices dropped and warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underscored the economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic. European stock markets faltered, with the pan-European STOXX ...

CDC director says 19-20 U.S. states may be ready to reopen May 1

The director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday he believes 19 or 20 U.S. states have had limited impact from the new coronavirus and their governors believe they may be ready to reopen by President ...

Due date to fill Electronic Challan Cum Return for March extended up to 15 May

Considering the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19 and lockdown announced by the Central Government from 24.03.2020 midnight onwards to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the due date for filing of Electronic Challan Cum Return ECR fo...

Liquor shops in Assam to shut down till May 3

The Assam government has decided to shut down all liquor shops across the state from 5 pm on Wednesday in view of COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. The licensee of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL OFFCS OFF shops, wholes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020