Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 734 to 28,153 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 734 to 28,153, health authorities said on Wednesday, with 189 new deaths.

The total death toll in the country is 3,134, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

