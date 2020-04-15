Left Menu
One more COVID-19 death reported in K'taka; toll now 12

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:45 IST
Karnataka reported its second COVID-19 related fatality on Wednesday, with the death of an 80-year-old woman in Belagavi, taking the toll in the state to 12. The elderly woman, a resident of Hirebagewadi in Belagavi expired at a designated hospital in the district.

She was the contact of a patient who had already tested positive, the health department said in its bulletin. Earlier in the day, a 65-year-old man, a resident of Chikkaballapur, had died in Bengaluru.

He was referred from a private hospital at Bengaluru Urban to a COVID-19 Designated Hospital late on April 13, with complaint of beingH1N1 positive, having Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with obstructive sleep apnea, a past history of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Cumulatively 279 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state so far, which includes 12 deaths and 80 discharges.

