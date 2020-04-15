Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDC director says 19-20 U.S. states may be ready to reopen May 1

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:14 IST
CDC director says 19-20 U.S. states may be ready to reopen May 1
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

The director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday he believes 19 or 20 U.S. states have had a limited impact from the new coronavirus and their governors believe they may be ready to reopen by President Donald Trump's May 1 target date. "There are a number of counties within this country that have not experienced really any coronavirus despite testing," Robert Redfield said in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."

"There are a number of states - 19, 20 states - that really have had a limited impact from it. So I think we will see some states that are, the governors feel that they're ready, we're poised to assist them with that reopening," Redfield said. Trump said on Monday evening he was close to completing a plan for ending America's coronavirus shutdown, which has thrown millions out of work and may restart the battered U.S. economy in some areas even before May 1. He said around 20 states were "in extremely good shape and could reopen fairly quickly.

The president took renewed aim at the World Health Organization at the briefing, saying he has instructed his administration to halt U.S. funding to the Geneva-based institution over its handling of the pandemic. Redfield would not directly answer a question about the president's decision but said the CDC and WHO have had a long history of working together on global health outbreaks.

"We've had a very productive public health relationship," he said. "We continue to have that." The CDC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have put together a public health strategy to reopen parts of the country as part of the larger White House effort get Americans back to work, the Washington Post reported.

The plan cites three phases: A national communication campaign and community readiness assessment through May 1; increased emergency funding and production of testing kits and personal protective equipment through May 15; and staged reopenings depending on local conditions. The plan said some mitigation measures would have to remain in effect and communities that would only need "low mitigation" efforts are places where the virus never took hold, the Post said.

The document warned: "Models indicate 30-day shelter in place followed by 180-day lifting of all mitigation results in large rebound curve — some level of mitigation will be needed until vaccines or broad community immunity is achieved for recovering communities." Redfield said mitigation steps such as people staying physically separated would also likely have to continue until a vaccine and treatments are available.

"I do think we're going to have some social distancing that's going to be a critical part of our strategy as we go forward," he told CBS "This Morning" in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF, World Bank leaders praise G20 debt relief initiative

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank David Malpass on Wednesday praised a new G20 debt relief agreement that suspends bilateral debt servbice payments by poor countries.A source familiar with a G...

Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg on Wednesday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations that are being expedited amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable groups...

INTERVIEW-G20 debt moratorium should be followed by more measures, Germany's Scholz says

A debt moratorium to help the worlds poorest countries survive the coronavirus crisis should be followed by more measures, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Chinas support for those efforts was cruci...

Lower courts in Odisha to function for an hour from Apr 20: HC

To take up urgent cases during the lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the subordinate courts to function for an hour daily from April 20. During this one hour, the lower co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020