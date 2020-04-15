Left Menu
Development News Edition

Search for a COVID-19 vaccine heats up in China, US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:30 IST
Search for a COVID-19 vaccine heats up in China, US

Three potential COVID-19 vaccines are making fast progress in early-stage testing in volunteers in China and the U.S., but it's still a long road to prove if they'll really work. China's CanSino Biologics has begun the second phase of testing its vaccine candidate, China's Ministry of Science and Technology said Tuesday.

In the U.S., a shot made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. isn't far behind. The first person to receive that experimental vaccine last month returned to a Seattle clinic Tuesday for a second dose. NIH infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Associated Press there are “no red flags” so far and he hoped the next, larger phase of testing could begin around June.

A third candidate, from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, began giving experimental shots for first-step safety testing last week in the U.S. and hopes to expand its studies to China. Initial tests focus on safety, and researchers in both countries are trying out different doses of different types of shots.

But moving into the second phase is a critical step that allows vaccines to be tested in many more people to look for signs that they protect against infection. Last week, CanSino filed a report showing it aimed to enroll 500 people in this next study, comparing two doses of the vaccine to dummy shots. As of Monday, 273 of the volunteers had been injected, state media said.

Looking ahead, Fauci said if the new coronavirus continues to circulate widely enough over the summer and fall, it might be possible to finish larger studies slightly sooner than the 12 to 18 months he'd originally predicted — maybe toward "mid to late winter of next season.” “Please let me say this caveat: That is assuming that it's effective. See, that's the big 'if,'” Fauci stressed. "It's got to be effective and it's got to be safe.” During a news conference in China, authorities also cautioned that the studies must be done properly. “Although we are in an emergency, we cannot lower the standards of safety and effectiveness in the reviews of vaccines,” said Wang Junzhi, a Chinese biopharmaceutical expert. “The public is paying huge attention." The World Health Organization this week counted more than five dozen other vaccine candidates in earlier stages of development being pursued around the world. Many research groups are teaming up to speed the work; in an announcement Tuesday, vaccine giants Sanofi and GSK became the latest to partner on a candidate. On the WHO's list are a wide variety of ways to make vaccines -- so if one approach doesn't pan out, hopefully another one will.

CanSino's vaccine is based on a genetically engineered shot it created to guard against Ebola. The leading U.S. candidates use a different approach, made from copies of a piece of the coronavirus' genetic code.(AP) RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

PGIM MF donates Rs 20 lakh to make indigenous ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic

PGIM India Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 20 lakh to Project Breath of Hope, a unique collaborative effort led by Kerala government to design and produce fully indigenous mechanical ventilators at the cost of just Rs 15,000...

Indian begins export of major farm items amid COVID-19 lockdown: Govt

India has started export of major farm products such as rice, meat, dairy and processed food items after the government stepped in to resolve the issues related to transportation and packaging in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown. The Union Agr...

Gauteng remains epicenter of COVID-19 with 909 confirmed cases

Gauteng remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country - with the total number of confirmed cases pegged at 909.Johannesburg has 551 cases, Tshwane has 100, the West Rand has 35 cases, Sedibeng has 9 confirmed cases and Ekurh...

IMF, World Bank leaders praise G20 debt relief initiative

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank David Malpass on Wednesday praised a new G20 debt relief agreement that suspends bilateral debt servbice payments by poor countries.A source familiar with a G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020