Left Menu
Development News Edition

From Eurovision host to coronavirus care, Rotterdam venue changes tune

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:34 IST
From Eurovision host to coronavirus care, Rotterdam venue changes tune

Rotterdam's Ahoy concert hall had been gearing up for the glitter and glamour of next month's Eurovision song contest - but on Wednesday it opened its doors to medics instead as the Netherlands' newest care centre for coronavirus patients. The venue has capacity for 680 hospital beds in its halls, normally used for concerts, trade fairs and international sports events, and the first 80 have now been installed.

"We have built it in the last two weeks and now I am organising all the nurses and doctors who are going to work here," the newly christened Care Centre Ahoy's director Hugo Keuzekamp told Reuters. It is expected to open for patients on Monday, he said, and will treat people with the coronavirus or other illnesses who do not require hospital admission.

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has risen rapidly since the first case was reported on Feb. 27, topping 28,000 as of Wednesday, with more than 3,100 deaths. But in recent days reported hospital admissions have levelled off below 200 a day, leading to speculation that the Ahoy might not need to take in any patients at all.

"Well that would be good news, because ...that would mean that our (existing) care system ...is (coping)," said Saskia Baas of the Rotterdam-Rijmond health services. The Ahoy was picked to host Eurovision after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won last year's event in Tel Aviv with a song called "Arcade". The epidemic forced organisers to call off the 2020 contest in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan urges citizens to isolate as reports warn of 400,000 deaths

Japan urged its citizens on Wednesday to stay home, as media reports warned that as many as 400,000 of them could die of the coronavirus without urgent action, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under pressure to hand out more cash.Japan, w...

Italian risk premium returns to pre ECB emergency purchase levels

Italian bonds gave up all the gains they made since the European Central Bank launched an emergency stimulus programme to tackle the economic impact of coronavirus, as investor concerns about the lack of a coordinated euro zone response esc...

PGIM MF donates Rs 20 lakh to make indigenous ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic

PGIM India Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 20 lakh to Project Breath of Hope, a unique collaborative effort led by Kerala government to design and produce fully indigenous mechanical ventilators at the cost of just Rs 15,000...

Indian begins export of major farm items amid COVID-19 lockdown: Govt

India has started export of major farm products such as rice, meat, dairy and processed food items after the government stepped in to resolve the issues related to transportation and packaging in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown. The Union Agr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020