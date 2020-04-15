England's hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 651 to 11,656

The hospital death toll from COVID-19 in English hospitals rose 651 to 11,656, the national health service said.

"20 of the 651 patients (aged between 20 and 101 years old) had no known underlying health condition," the NHS said.

