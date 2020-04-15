COVID-19:Plasma enrichment technique to be used on trial basis in Delhi hospital

For the first time plasma enrichment technique will be used to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients on trial basis in a Delhi government hospital, officials said on Wednesday. According to an official, clinical trial of the plasma enrichment technique will be conducted at Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Under the technique, transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severely-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted. Convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients.

