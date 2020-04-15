Left Menu
Development News Edition

All decisions to tackle COVID-19 taken in consultation with scientific task force: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that 21-member scientific COVID-19 Task Force met 14 times in the last month and all decisions including the extension of lockdown were taken with the consultation of task force members.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:07 IST
All decisions to tackle COVID-19 taken in consultation with scientific task force: ICMR
The lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 15, has now been extended till May 3.. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that 21-member scientific COVID-19 Task Force met 14 times in the last month and all decisions including the extension of lockdown were taken with the consultation of task force members.

"There is a media report which makes false claims about the COVID-19 Task Force. The fact is that the Task Force met 14 times in the last month and all decisions taken involve the members of the task force. Please avoid such conjectures," ICMR tweeted.

Earlier, a news magazine had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not consult the 21-member scientific COVID-19 Task Force before extending the coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 15, has now been extended till May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bar Council of Delhi to provide financial assistance to needy advocates

In an unprecedented move, the Bar Council of Delhi has unanimously resolved to provide financial assistance to needy advocates in backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Applications were invited through email up to April 2, 2020, fro...

Gilgit-Baltistan struggling to fight COVID-19

Amid COVID-19 outbreak in Gilgit-Baltistan, the government in Pakistan occupied region is struggling to deal with the coronavirus for want of financial support and medical infrastructure. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Re...

Doctor admitted to Delhi hospital over coronavirus fears

A doctor suspected of suffering from coronavirus was admitted to a Delhi hospital, an official said here on Wednesday. He was taken to the same hospital where he worked from his flat in Ghaziabad around 9.30 pm on Tuesday night, Chief Me...

Care Ratings appoints Ajay Mahajan MD, chief executive

Domestic rater Care Ratings on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ajay Mahajan as its managing director and chief executive.&#160; The appointment of Mahajan, who joins the company from private lender IDFC First Bank, comes nearly eig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020