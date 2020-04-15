Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 761 to 12,868

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:31 IST
UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 761 to 12,868

The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 761 to 12,868 as of 1600 on April 14, the health ministry said.

The 761 rise is down from 778 in the previous period and a high of 980 on April 10. The ministry said 313,769 people have been tested of which 98,476 tested positive.

The true UK death toll far exceeds the hospital toll as people have also died in nursing homes and in the wider community, broader data showed on Tuesday. Deaths in English hospitals rose 651 to 11,656, the national health service said. Twenty of the 651 patients (aged between 20 and 101) had no known underlying health condition.

The official British death toll is the fifth-highest globally after the United States, Italy, Spain and France. Scientists and opposition leaders have said they fear the United Kingdom could be the worst-hit country in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

G20 debt relief deal to run through year-end - source

An agreement by Group of 20 major economies to suspend official bilateral debt payments by the poorest countries will begin on May 1 and runs through the end of the year, a source familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday. The agreeme...

Juventus duo Matuidi, Rugani cleared of coronavirus

Juventus said Wednesday that French midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Italian defender Daniele Rugani had recovered from coronavirus after testing positive for it last month. Rugani was the first Italian top-flight footballer diagnosed with the...

NHRC asks Centre to issue advisory to states to implement lockdown in sensible manner

The NHRC has asked the Centre to issue suitable advisory to all states and union territories that the lockdown guidelines be implemented by public servants and police force in a sensible manner, an official said on Wednesday. The nationwide...

Bar Council of Delhi to provide financial assistance to needy advocates

In an unprecedented move, the Bar Council of Delhi has unanimously resolved to provide financial assistance to needy advocates in backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Applications were invited through email up to April 2, 2020, fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020