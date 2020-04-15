G20 financial officials agree on debt suspension for world's poorest countries

Financial officials of the Group of 20 major economies said on Wednesday in a joint statement they had agreed on a coordinated approach for a suspension of debt service payments for the world's poorest countries.

The officials also called on private creditors to participate in the initiative "on comparable terms."

