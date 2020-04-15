Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case, nearly 10 lakh people screened so far

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:28 IST
Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case, nearly 10 lakh people screened so far

Nearly 10 lakh people have been screened for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, even as no fresh case of the deadly virus was reported in the district on Wednesday, officials said. So far, 24 of the 80 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the Health Department here stated. On Tuesday, it had put the number of cured patients at 25.

"No test reports were received here on Wednesday but 157 samples were taken for COVID-19 test. So far, the number of positive cases is 80, of which 24 people have been cured, leaving 56 active cases," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "Total 1,595 samples have been collected for test so far in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the official added.

In a statement, the Health Department said 1,369 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while 586 are in institutional quarantine besides those in hospitals. On cluster containment activity, the department said 413 teams have been deployed for the gathering information and raising coronavirus-related awareness in a concerted door-to-door campaign.

"These teams have visited 3,10,540 houses till date and screened 9,91,839 people during which they identified 957 travellers,; it said in the statement. All travellers have been put under surveillance, it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh had witnessed its highest single-day spike in cases on Monday when 16 patients tested positive for the virus, taking the district's tally to 80. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has identified 27 hotspots across Noida and Greater Noida where residential societies and sectors have been completely sealed, even as normal lockdown curbs applied elsewhere in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

No bail for PMC Bank scam accused

A court here on Wednesday rejected a temporary bail plea of former Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank director Jasvinder Singh Banwait. Banwait was arrested in March by the Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Mumbai Police in connect...

Military sees no quick exit from 'new world' of coronavirus

The US military is bracing for a months-long struggle against the coronavirus, looking for novel ways to maintain a defensive crouch that sustains troops health without breaking their morale while still protecting the nation. Unlike talk i...

UK fashion retailers Oasis, Warehouse fall into administration

British fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse have fallen into administration, joining a growing list of store groups pushed over the edge by the coronavirus emergency.Deloitte, appointed as administrator on Wednesday, said that 202 of the ...

Apple launches new iPhone SE starting at $399

Apple on Wednesday launched a new iPhone aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handsetThe updated iPhone SE will start at 399, or less than half the price of its leading flagship devi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020