Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case, nearly 10 lakh people screened so far

Nearly 10 lakh people have been screened for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, even as no fresh case of the deadly virus was reported in the district on Wednesday, officials said. So far, 24 of the 80 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the Health Department here stated. On Tuesday, it had put the number of cured patients at 25.

"No test reports were received here on Wednesday but 157 samples were taken for COVID-19 test. So far, the number of positive cases is 80, of which 24 people have been cured, leaving 56 active cases," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "Total 1,595 samples have been collected for test so far in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the official added.

In a statement, the Health Department said 1,369 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while 586 are in institutional quarantine besides those in hospitals. On cluster containment activity, the department said 413 teams have been deployed for the gathering information and raising coronavirus-related awareness in a concerted door-to-door campaign.

"These teams have visited 3,10,540 houses till date and screened 9,91,839 people during which they identified 957 travellers,; it said in the statement. All travellers have been put under surveillance, it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh had witnessed its highest single-day spike in cases on Monday when 16 patients tested positive for the virus, taking the district's tally to 80. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has identified 27 hotspots across Noida and Greater Noida where residential societies and sectors have been completely sealed, even as normal lockdown curbs applied elsewhere in the district.

