Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-McLaren boss says virus is final wake-up call for unhealthy F1

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:39 IST
Motor racing-McLaren boss says virus is final wake-up call for unhealthy F1

The COVID-19 crisis is a final wake-up call for an already 'unhealthy' Formula One which risks losing teams unless drastic changes are made, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl warned on Wednesday.

Echoing his boss Zak Brown, who warned earlier this month that up to four of the 10 teams could disappear if the situation was not handled correctly, Seidl made clear there was no scaremongering going on. "It's not just the fear, I think it's reality," he told reporters on a video conference call. "There's a big risk that we could lose teams through this crisis.

"I think the crisis we are in now is, let's say, the final wake-up call... the sport which was unhealthy before and not sustainable has now reached a point where we need big changes, drastic changes. "I don't see any signs that Formula One will not exist in the next year," he added. "The biggest risk that I see is that we will lose teams if we don't take decisive actions now."

McLaren are one of five British-based teams to have furloughed staff in response to a global pandemic that has stalled the season. Seidl said McLaren, whose group includes the sportscar maker, were simply doing what was necessary to get through the crisis.

The opening race in Australia on March 15 was cancelled after a McLaren team member tested positive for the virus in Melbourne, with Monaco also axed and seven races so far postponed. Formula One teams rely on their share of the sport's revenues, which come mostly from broadcasting deals, race hosting fees and sponsorship.

BIG DECISIONS The sport hopes to start up in the European summer and is aiming for 15-18 races, possibly behind closed doors and potentially into the New Year.

"It's important to make now big decisions, to make another big step in terms of the level of the budget cap of the future," said Seidl. "We think it's absolutely important now with all the financial losses that we will face this year, the magnitude of which is still unknown."

Teams have agreed on a $150 million budget cap for 2021, still well above what some smaller teams spend but significantly less than Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull operate on. There is a push for a reduction to $100 million, a figure Seidl said would still allow Formula One teams to produce the fastest car on the planet.

"I think $100 million is a good number to run a Formula One team in the way we want to see Formula One," he added. Ferrari, who like Mercedes sell their engines to other teams, are reluctant to go that far and want the cap to reflect the investment they have to make.

Formula One has taken other measures already to help teams get through 2020, postponing major rule changes from 2021 to 2022 with teams using the same cars next year as this. The teams are currently on a factory shutdown, with the August break cancelled to allow maximum flexibility for rescheduling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

No bail for PMC Bank scam accused

A court here on Wednesday rejected a temporary bail plea of former Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank director Jasvinder Singh Banwait. Banwait was arrested in March by the Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Mumbai Police in connect...

Military sees no quick exit from 'new world' of coronavirus

The US military is bracing for a months-long struggle against the coronavirus, looking for novel ways to maintain a defensive crouch that sustains troops health without breaking their morale while still protecting the nation. Unlike talk i...

UK fashion retailers Oasis, Warehouse fall into administration

British fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse have fallen into administration, joining a growing list of store groups pushed over the edge by the coronavirus emergency.Deloitte, appointed as administrator on Wednesday, said that 202 of the ...

Apple launches new iPhone SE starting at $399

Apple on Wednesday launched a new iPhone aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handsetThe updated iPhone SE will start at 399, or less than half the price of its leading flagship devi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020