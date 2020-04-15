COVID-19: 2 more test positive, total cases climbs to 36 in Himachal Pradesh

COVID-19: 2 more test positive, total cases climbs to 36 in Himachal PradeshPTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:43 IST
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 36, a senior official said. One person each from Kangra and Chamba district tested positive at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra district, officials said.
Their history could not be immediately known. However, one of the two positive persons is said to be a journalist who travelled to Himachal Pradesh from Punjab's Jalandhar recently, sources said. A total of 115 samples were tested on Wednesday at IGMC Shimla, Dr. RPGMC Tanda and CRI Kasauli. Two of them tested positive, 23 are tested negative. Report of the rest 90 samples is still awaited, a health official said.
The number of active cases in the state has risen to 18. They are being treated in various hospitals of the state. Twelve patients - three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts - have recovered.
Four were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two died. The two deaths include a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had been staying in a factory''s guest house in Baddi since March 15, tested positive and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2. PTI DJI TDS TDS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
