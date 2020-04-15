Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defeat virus first, criticise later, WHO envoy says after U.S. funding halt

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:48 IST
Defeat virus first, criticise later, WHO envoy says after U.S. funding halt

The World Health Organization's COVID-19 special envoy on Wednesday urged countries to focus on defeating the deadly virus after the United States halted funding to the WHO over its handling of the global pandemic. President Donald Trump, who has become increasingly hostile towards the WHO, on Tuesday announced the United States would cut off funding the Geneva-based organization, prompting condemnation from infectious disease experts.

"There are one or two countries that seem to be quite concerned about actions that were taken early on in the pandemic...We say to everybody, we plead with everybody, look forward. Focus on the epic struggle right now and leave the recriminations until later," special envoy David Nabarro told an online conference, without naming the United States or Trump. "If in the process you decide you want to declare that you're going to withdraw funding or make other comments about the WHO, remember this is not just the WHO, this is the whole public health community that is involved right now and every single person in the world...is sacrificing."

The United States contributed more than $400 million to the WHO in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget and its biggest overall donor. Trump has said the WHO failed to act on credible reports from sources in China's Wuhan province, where the virus was first identified in December, which conflicted with Beijing's account of the spread.

Nabarro, who served as the United Nations special envoy on Ebola, warned countries against complacency in tackling the virus which has infected some 2,001,548 people globally and killed at least 131,101, according to a Reuters tally. "Respond rapidly, respond robustly and then you will be able to contain this virus and hold it at bay," he said.

"If we argue about it, we will get into trouble. The virus will find its way between us and will catch us out and we will be asking ourselves why on earth didn't we move more quickly. Why on earth didn't we develop a unified strategic approach."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EDward Gaming clinches LPL playoff spot with win

EDward Gaming secured a spot in the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Oh My God on Wednesday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League. EDG 9-5 are in fifth place with two matches left before the season ends on Monday.Eight teams qualify for th...

Sterling falls off monthly highs as optimism proves premature

The pound fell back on Wednesday from one-month highs against the dollar and euro as investors realised it was too early to be optimistic about a recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Sterlings fall against the dollar was driven by a dire g...

Vatican removes financial watchdog head as scandal continues

The Vatican on Wednesday replaced the director of its financial watchdog agency, completing a coup that began in October with controversial police raids on the watchdog offices and an investigation into a London real estate deal. The Vatica...

Aston Martin extends manufacturing suspensions by a week over coronavirus

Aston Martin is extending by a week the manufacturing suspensions in place at its two car factories, ahead of the arrival of its crucial first sport utility vehicle, whilst lockdown measures to combat coronavirus continue.The luxury automak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020