Over 500 deliveries conducted without PPEs in Latur

At a time when PPEs are considered as crucial equipment for doctors, more than 500 deliveries have been conducted by the doctors at private hospitals here without PPE kits during lockdown.

ANI | Latur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:32 IST
A doctor in a hospital in Latur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At a time when PPEs are considered as crucial equipment for doctors, more than 500 deliveries have been conducted by the doctors at private hospitals here without PPE kits during lockdown. "Around 500 deliveries took place during coronavirus lockdown period at private hospitals in Latur," Kalyan Barmade, president of Latur OBGYN Society told ANI.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has mandate the use of personal protective equipment by hospital staff, especially at the time of child deliveries and caesarian. "According to ICMR circulation, doctors should wear PPE kits while carrying out delivery but the kits are not available in Latur since the lockdown began. The District Magistrate has assured that the kits will be available next week," Barmade said. (ANI)

