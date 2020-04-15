Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 605,390 coronavirus cases, 24,582 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:40 IST
U.S. CDC reports 605,390 coronavirus cases, 24,582 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 605,390 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 26,385 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,330 to 24,582.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 14 compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coast to coast, Fed survey shows sharp, abrupt toll of coronavirus

U.S. companies have been battered by the fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak as economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions, a report by the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday showed. The Feds latest temp...

Coast to coast, Fed survey shows sharp, abrupt toll of coronavirus

U.S. companies have been battered by the fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak as economic activity contracted sharply and abruptly across all regions, a report by the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday showed. The Feds latest temp...

U.S. coronavirus deaths approach 30,000 - Reuters tally

Total U.S. coronavirus deaths were approaching 30,000 on Wednesday, after a record single-day increase in COVID-19-related fatalities the prior day, according to a Reuters tally.The United States reported 2,364 deaths on Tuesday, far above ...

Notre-Dame's great bell tolls once more on anniversary of fire

A year on from the inferno that gutted Notre-Dame de Paris, the cathedrals great bell rang out across the capital on Wednesday in a tribute to the Gothic landmarks resilience and to the medics battling the coronavirus epidemic. The bourdon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020