Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK pregnant nurse dies from coronavirus, but baby saved

PTI | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 01:11 IST
UK pregnant nurse dies from coronavirus, but baby saved

A pregnant nurse has died after contracting the coronavirus but her baby, a girl, was delivered successfully and is doing well, the British hospital where she worked said on Wednesday. Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, who had worked as a nurse on a general ward at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, to the north of London, died on Sunday.

It was not clear if the baby had tested positive for the disease. The Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that Ms Agyapong tested positive on April 5 and was admitted to the hospital she worked at on April 7.

"It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday," said David Carter, chief executive of the trust. "Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time." The announcement of the death comes amid an ongoing row over the lack of protective equipment provided for frontline healthcare staff in the UK during the crisis. Meanwhile it was announced that Connie Titchen, 106, was believed to be the oldest person in Britain to overcome the virus.

Doctors at City Hospital in Birmingham, in central England, said she had fought off the virus after being ill for around three weeks.(AFP) PMS PMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

After Trump halt to WHO funds, U.S. could redirect money to aid groups - officials

The United States could redirect to other international aid groups some 400 million it would have paid the World Health Organization this year, senior Trump administration officials said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump halted fund...

Apple rolls out cheaper iPhone as pandemic curbs spending

Apple is releasing a new iPhone that will be vastly cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall at a time when the economy was booming and the pandemic had yet to force people to rethink their spending. The second-generation iPhone SE i...

Gen.G clinch top seed in LCK playoffs

Gen.G came back from a game down to beat KT Rolster 2-1 and win the regular-season title in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring split. Gen.G 14-4 will be the top seed in the playoffs, earning direct entry into the best-of-five finals. KT...

Bengals RB Mixon reportedly plans holdout

With the NFL on hold, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is contemplating a holdout. According to The Athletic, Mixon requested a long-term deal before the start of the 2020 NFL regular season and the Bengals are prepared to play wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020