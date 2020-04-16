Left Menu
Brazil health minister does not accept the resignation of key lieutenant

Updated: 16-04-2020 01:53 IST
Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Wednesday he did not accept the resignation of a key health official helping lead efforts to combat the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Wanderson de Oliveira, secretary of health vigilance, had announced earlier on Wednesday that he would leave his role, but was present alongside Mandetta at a regular briefing later in the day.

