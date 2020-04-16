Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alert Level 3 to see restrictions on Kiwis’ movements retained

“There are promising signs our go hard and go early elimination strategy is working and the lockdown is breaking the chain of community transmission. Any move to Level 3 cannot put those gains at risk,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-04-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 07:26 IST
Alert Level 3 to see restrictions on Kiwis’ movements retained
“We have engaged with sector groups on the details announced so far. Further details will continue to be made available over the coming days,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: ANI

Alert Level 3 will see many significant restrictions on New Zealanders' movements retained, but will permit aspects of the economy to reopen in a safe way that will allow the economic recovery to begin, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

"There are promising signs our go hard and go early elimination strategy is working and the lockdown is breaking the chain of community transmission. Any move to Level 3 cannot put those gains at risk," Jacinda Ardern said.

"By design, Level 3 is a progression, not a rush to normality. It carries forward many of the restrictions in place at Level 4, including the requirement to mainly be at home in your bubble and to limit contact with others.

"Protecting the health of New Zealanders is our primary focus but we also need to position the economy for recovery. Importantly the test for a business opening at Level 3 moves to it being safe, rather than being essential," Jacinda Ardern said.

Changes at Level 3 include:

Minor extensions to bubbles.

Sticking to existing bubbles is recommended but some expansion is allowed if, for example, you have a caregiver that you need, children in shared care, a de facto partner who is caring for others, or you're a single person who wants the company of a sibling for example. Keep it exclusive and keep it small.

Some people can return to work and business reopens if safe

People must work from home if they can. Where that is not possible businesses may re-open but must comply with health and safety requirements around physical distancing and contactless engagement with customers.

Businesses only accessed by the staff, and without a customer-facing function, such as building and construction or forestry can open under strict health and safety and physical distancing rules.

Businesses that are accessed by the public or customers such as retail, hardware stores, and restaurants can open but only for online or phone purchases and contactless delivery or click and collect.

The partial reopening of education

Early childhood centers and schools will be available up to Year 10 only, but attendance is purely voluntary. For children who are able, distance learning is still the best option. Tertiary education will mostly be through distance learning.

Travel restrictions remain but move from local to regional

This recognizes that more people will travel to work, or to take children to school. But to avoid taking potential COVID-19 cases to other parts of the country, restricting movement to what is necessary remains the goal.

Funerals and weddings

Funerals and weddings will be able to go ahead but limited to 10 people. But they can only be services. No meals, food or receptions can take place.

"We have engaged with sector groups on the details announced so far. Further details will continue to be made available over the coming days," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The main message remains to stay home to save lives. It remains the most effective way to break the chain of transmission. At Level 3 there are slightly more opportunities for you to come into contact with people outside your bubble. As a general rule of thumb, the goal of keeping two meters away from each other still applies.

"To eliminate COVID-19 will continue to take a team-of-five-million effort. Under lockdown, we have shown our ability to put in place a virtual wall that has broken the chain of transmission. Our new line of defense when we reach Level 3 is common sense, following the rules and trust in one another," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man forced to carry ailing father on foot in Kerala after police stops autorickshaw citing lockdown guidelines

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case in connection with an incident where a man was allegedly forced to carry his 65-year-old ailing father on foot after the police stopped the autorickshaw in which they w...

United cuts May flights by 90%, tells employees to brace for job cuts

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it has cut its flight schedule by 90 in May and expects similar cuts for June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and warned that travel demand that is now essentially at zero shows n...

WHO chief upholds importance of global solidarity in tackling COVID-19

The head of the World Health Organization WHO on Wednesday upheld the importance of international solidarity in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic a dangerous enemy to all humanity.Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking to jou...

Villagers attack police, medical team sent to spread awareness on COVID-19 in East Champaran

Locals of a village in Harsidhi blocked and attacked a medical and police team who went there to spread awareness on coronavirus and urge villagers to follow lockdown guidelines and social distancing. According to SDO Dhirendra Mishra, secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020