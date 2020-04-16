Left Menu
Development News Edition

Love wins: wedding preparations resume in Wuhan as coronavirus lockdown lifts

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 09:36 IST
Love wins: wedding preparations resume in Wuhan as coronavirus lockdown lifts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Peng Jing stifles a laugh as she looks into the eyes of her tuxedo-clad fiancee, Yao Bin, who is, in turn, trying not to step on the long train of her white wedding dress.

"Smile!", shouts the photographer as he snaps away. Weddings, birthdays and celebrations have been canceled around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic but in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first appeared, they are finally resuming as authorities relax a strict lockdown that separated families, friends, and lovers for over two months.

Peng, a 24-year-old receptionist and airport worker Yao, 28, had been looking forward to getting married and carrying out wedding tasks including an elaborate photo shoot when the epidemic abruptly put their plans on hold. "We were supposed to register our marriage on Feb. 20, 2020," she said, referring to what was supposed to be one of the country's most popular wedding dates thanks to the incidence of number "2" and its connotations with couplehood.

The city's lockdown on Jan. 23 put a halt to that and prompted the marriage registration bureaux across China to shut amid efforts to curb the virus. More than 50,000 people have been infected in Wuhan and 2,579 have died from the virus. "I sent her home and the next day the lockdown happened," Yao said, recalling how abrupt it was. "I was very unhappy."

While Yao's job meant that he was allowed to continue to leave the house for work, the couple avoided seeing each other, only managing to talk, or sometimes argue, through games or messaging app WeChat. "He kept wanting to send me things to eat and drink because the lockdown meant that we couldn't go out to buy things, but I was scared, like what if he caught something while on the way? The situation was very serious at the time," she said.

They only managed to meet in person at the end of March, when Peng's office reopened. "I was overwhelmed with emotions," he said of that meeting.

The couple registered their marriage last Saturday, days after the city's marriage registration bureau and are now making preparations to hold their traditional wedding feast in May. It will be a simple one, however, as continued epidemic control efforts in the city mean that big gatherings are still frowned upon and hotels are not taking bookings. Instead, they will hold it at Yao's family home, they said.

"Of course (the epidemic) has had an impact, but it doesn't stop the two of us and cause us to give up," he said. "But of course if the conditions allow it, I want to give her the best."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers' Lux goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux swept his four games Wednesday night to improve to 7-1 in the MLB The Show Players Tournament. Lux is tied for the events second-best record with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, with both tra...

Ordnance Factory Board's Tamil Nadu unit secures approval for manufacturing medical protection coveralls

The Ordnance Factory Boards Tamil Nadu unit has secured approval for manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment PPE required by the health professionals for protection from COVID-19. The Small Heavy Vehicle Factory HVF, Avadi, in Tamil Nad...

Rapid testing kits from China's Guangzhou en route to India

A total of 6.5 lakh medical kits for rapid testing of COVID-19 has been despatched from Guangzhou Airport in China and is set to reach India later on Thursday, government sources said today. Rapid Antibody Testing Kits first lot of 3 lakh f...

Moody's reviews Tata Steel's Ba2 CFR, downgrades Tata Steel UK to B3

Moodys Investors Service has placed under review for downgrade Tata Steel Ltds Ba2 corporate family rating CFR. At the same time, Moodys has downgraded Tata Steels wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltds TSUKH CFR to B3 from B2 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020