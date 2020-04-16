Captain Tom, 99, raises $15 million with walk for Britain's health service

Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran walking his garden for the health service, has raised more than 12 million pounds ($15 million).

Retired army captain Moore, who has used a walking frame to move around since breaking his hip, has set himself the target of walking the 25 metres around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday later this month.

He is due to turn 100 on April 30.

