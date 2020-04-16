Captain Tom, 99, raises more than $15 million with walk for Britain's health service

Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran walking his garden for the health service, has raised more than 12 million pounds ($15 million).

Retired army captain Moore, who has used a rollator to move around since breaking his hip, has set himself the target of walking the 25 meters around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30. Moore, raised in Yorkshire, northern England, served in India, Burma, and Sumatra during World War Two.

A video posted by his family showed Moore walking around his garden. "I have had such marvelous service from the health service," Moore said earlier this month, in a suit and tie with his war medals displayed. "They have done so well for me and they are doing so well for everybody."

