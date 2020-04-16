China says WHO has said no evidence coronavirus was made in a lab

China says WHO has said no evidence coronavirus was made in a labReuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:02 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday the World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that the coronavirus that has infected more than 2 million people globally was made in a lab.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remark in response to a question about accusations the coronavirus originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
