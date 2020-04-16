Left Menu
COVID-19: Death toll raises to 13 in K'taka; 34 new cases reported

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:22 IST
A 66-year old man from the city, became the thirteenth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 34 new positive cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 313, the Health Department said on Thursday. The elderly patient from Bengaluru, who was COVID-19 positive was referred from a private hospital to Victoria Hospital here.

He was on ventilator support since April 10 and died on April 15, it said. According to the mid-day situation report by the department, 34 new positive cases have been reported since last evening to this noon.

"Till date 313 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 13 deaths and 82 discharges," it said. Among 34 patients newly tested positive, 22 are contacts of patients already tested positive, five are with travel history to Delhi (repeat test), three are linked to pharma company in Mysuru.

While contact history of three is being traced, one is with history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Four out of 34 new cases are children (below 18), one of them is a one-and-half-year old baby girl.

Of the 34 new cases, 17 are from Belagavi district, seven from Vijayapara.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

