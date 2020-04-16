Three COVID-19 patients in Assam recover

Three COVID-19 patients in Assam recoverPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:11 IST
Three COVID-19 patients in Assam recovered and were discharged from the Goalpara Civil Hospital on Thursday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. They were released after two successive tests turned out to be negative, he said.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocol on COVID-19 they have been sent to 14-day home quarantine, Sarma said. Two persons were released on Wednesday evening from the Sonapur District Hospital and they have been kept in isolation at the Hindustan Paper Corporation guest house in Jagiroad.
Sarma and Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika were present on both occasions to monitor the discharge of the COVID-19 patients from the hospitals. Assam now has 26 out of 32 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatments, while one person has died.
