Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The sun will shine again,' says Captain Tom, 99, after $15 million walk

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:54 IST
'The sun will shine again,' says Captain Tom, 99, after $15 million walk

Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran, completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday, raising more than 12 million pounds($15 million) for the health service in an endeavour that has spread joy across the country amid the coronavirus gloom. "For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away," said Moore, dressed in a blazer and tie and displaying his war medals, after completing his walk.

The retired army captain, who has used a walking frame with wheels to move around since breaking his hip, set himself the target of walking the 25 metres around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30. He completed the walk to praise from around the country and beyond - and a salute from soldiers in the regiment which replaced his own.

Raised in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two. He said he had been inspired by the care he received from Britain's state-run health service when he broke his hip and when he was treated for cancer.

His original target was 1,000 pounds. But that modest aim was blown away as media attention from around the globe zoomed in on his garden in Bedfordshire, central England.

The story has lifted the hearts of a nation in lockdown, weary of relentless waves of grim news. So far, nearly 13,000 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, the fifth-highest total globally.

Moore said the 12.4 million pounds donated by the time he had finished his challenge was an "absolutely fantastic sum of money". "It's unbelievable that people would be so kind to give that sort of money to the National Health Service," he said.

Moore received a guard of honour from soldiers from the First Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment, the successor to his Duke of Wellington's regiment, as he completed his final lap. Afterwards he received messages of congratulation from figures from sport, politics and entertainment.

Ben Stokes, England's leading cricketer, said he hoped he would be moving as well as Moore when he was 50 let alone 100, while finance minister Rishi Sunak praised his "Yorkshire grit". Moore, however, remained focused on the sacrifices made by health service workers and the efforts of his fellow Britons, who have been locked down since March 23.

"You've all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right, it might take time," Moore said. "At the end of the day we shall all be okay again." (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Gareth Jones and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Star dancing around supermassive black hole confirms Einstein's theory

A star orbiting the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way moves just as predicted by physicist Albert Einstein Einstein over 100 years ago, astronomers have found. The orbit of the star is shaped like a rosette and supports...

Gazprom evacuates workers from China-assigned gas field due to coronavirus

Russias Gazprom said on Thursday that it evacuated 23 workers from the Chayanda gas field this week due to a coronavirus scare, while the local coronavirus crisis response centre said four of the workers had tested positive for the virus. G...

US accuses Iran of 'dangerous' harassment of US warships

A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made dangerous and harassing maneuvers near U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards meters of a Coast Guard cutter, American officials said. Iranian of...

Cricket-Australia's Carey hopes for future in test cricket

Alex Carey is content being Australias preferred white-ball wicketkeeper but hopes to be good enough one day to break into the test squad. Former wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist is among those impressed by Careys neat work behind the stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020