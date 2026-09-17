Tragic Swiss Plane Crash Claims Lives of Two Britons

A tragic plane crash in Switzerland has resulted in the deaths of three people, including two Britons. The Cirrus SR22T aircraft went down in Valais, after taking off from Lugano and stopping at Sion airport. Emergency services found all on board deceased, with identification ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:42 IST
Tragic Swiss Plane Crash Claims Lives of Two Britons
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A tragic plane crash in Switzerland has claimed the lives of three individuals, two of whom were British nationals, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office confirmed on Thursday. The incident occurred in the Fluhalp area near Leukerbad, Valais, when the Cirrus SR22T light aircraft plummeted into the mountainside.

The ill-fated flight originated from Lugano, made a stop at Sion airport, and was en route to Buochs airfield in Canton Nidwalden. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Despite the swift response by emergency services and rescue teams, all occupants of the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene.

Support is being provided to the families of the deceased British nationals, while authorities work to identify the victims. Local police have refrained from disclosing information about the third victim.

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