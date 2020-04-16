Russia to spend than $27 billion on anti-crisis measures - minister

Russia is set to spend more than 2 trillion roubles ($26.96 billion) on its anti-crisis programme to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.

Russia has so far recorded 27,938 cases and 232 coronavirus-related deaths. Moscow and several other regions have imposed lockdowns to stem contagion. ($1 = 74.1900 roubles)

