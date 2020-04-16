Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine members of family test positive for coronavirus in Panchkula

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:59 IST
With nine members of a family from Panchkula testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of cases in Haryana rose to 213 on Thursday, officials said. A 44-year-old woman, her husband and seven other members of their family, who reside in two houses in Panchkula's Sector 15, have tested positive, officials said.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja told reporters that some of the family members had visited Pathankot on March 18. The woman developed some symptoms on April 6, he said, adding later she went to a private hospital in Panchkula where he doctor took an X-ray and found a spot on her lung and administered some antibiotics.

However, the woman reported to Panchkula civil hospital on April 12 after which her samples were collected which came positive. Subsequently, the samples of other members of her family were also taken and eight more were found positive, he said. Samples of some more people with whom the family is believed to have come into contact have been taken, he said.

The containment of the residential area where the family resides in two houses has been done. Health department teams have screened the area, regular sanitization was being done there while entry or exit of people in the area has been stopped. Authorities were supplying essentials to the people in the residential locality Ahuja appealed to all the people who know they might have come into contact with this family to report to health authorities and get themselves checked. Those who cannot visit the civil hospital at Panchkula can request for a visit by a mobile medical team, which will reach their house, he said.

With these nine cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Panchkula has reached 14. Out of total positive cases, the total number of active cases in the state is 149, the state health department's daily bulletin said, adding 61 patients have been discharged. The state has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths.

As many as 7,547 samples have been tested so far, out of which 5,940 have tested negative. However, report of 1,408 samples is awaited. The total cumulative cases are 213 which include 24 foreign nationals. Among the foreign nationals, 14 were Italian tourists who had tested positive and later 13 of them were discharged while one elderly woman in the group had passed away a few days ago even though she had recovered from Covid infection.

The other ten foreign nationals found positive are from countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin. The worst affected districts of the state are Nuh (48), Gurugram (32), Faridabad (33) and  Palwal (30).

