Soccer-Different goal: Former India winger joins coronavirus relief work

A month after Jamshedpur FC ended their disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) season, winger CK Vineeth joined another team - working in a call centre providing relief to people in his district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since India announced a lockdown last month to curb the coronavirus spread, Vineeth has been driving 25 kilometres every morning to reach a call centre in Kannur in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The 31-year-old former India international and 14 other volunteers operate five helpline numbers to arrange the delivery of groceries and medicines.

"People need help, and the administration is doing so much. Why should I sit home and chill when I can also help?" Vineeth told Reuters from Kannur. "It's not me only. There are plenty of young men and women working tirelessly to help others in these difficult times."

The footballer works 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the centre. His team takes orders and passes them to delivery agents, who pick up items from the supermarkets. Vineeth said he remains anonymous during calls.

"People are going through tough times. This is not the time to say 'Hello, you are talking to CK Vineeth'." "We used to get 200 calls every day. Now the number has dropped to about 150, which is very heartening."

Back home after they failed to make ISL playoffs, Vineeth trains in the morning before heading to the call centre. Football is the last thing on his mind these days but he does get to chat occasionally about the game with a fellow volunteer.

After guiding Gokulam Kerala FC to the Indian Women's League title in February, coach Priya PV has also joined the call centre. "As sportspersons, we rarely get opportunity to directly serve people," the former India under-19 coach told Reuters by telephone.

In between calls, she talks football with Vineeth. "We do chat about the game, almost daily. Vineeth volunteering for the centre will motivate youngsters to do their bit."

The coach also keeps tabs on her players, including Nepali striker Sabitra Bhandari, after a triumphant season. "We have a WhatsApp group where we interact daily," she said.

"I'm in regular touch with Sabitra who is on special coronavirus duty with the Nepal army. We speak every alternate day. "I ask them to stay fit and cheerful, and enjoy the time with family."

