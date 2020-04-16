Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Different goal: Former India winger joins coronavirus relief work

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:34 IST
Soccer-Different goal: Former India winger joins coronavirus relief work

A month after Jamshedpur FC ended their disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) season, winger CK Vineeth joined another team - working in a call centre providing relief to people in his district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since India announced a lockdown last month to curb the coronavirus spread, Vineeth has been driving 25 kilometres every morning to reach a call centre in Kannur in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The 31-year-old former India international and 14 other volunteers operate five helpline numbers to arrange the delivery of groceries and medicines.

"People need help, and the administration is doing so much. Why should I sit home and chill when I can also help?" Vineeth told Reuters from Kannur. "It's not me only. There are plenty of young men and women working tirelessly to help others in these difficult times."

The footballer works 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the centre. His team takes orders and passes them to delivery agents, who pick up items from the supermarkets. Vineeth said he remains anonymous during calls.

"People are going through tough times. This is not the time to say 'Hello, you are talking to CK Vineeth'." "We used to get 200 calls every day. Now the number has dropped to about 150, which is very heartening."

Back home after they failed to make ISL playoffs, Vineeth trains in the morning before heading to the call centre. Football is the last thing on his mind these days but he does get to chat occasionally about the game with a fellow volunteer.

After guiding Gokulam Kerala FC to the Indian Women's League title in February, coach Priya PV has also joined the call centre. "As sportspersons, we rarely get opportunity to directly serve people," the former India under-19 coach told Reuters by telephone.

In between calls, she talks football with Vineeth. "We do chat about the game, almost daily. Vineeth volunteering for the centre will motivate youngsters to do their bit."

The coach also keeps tabs on her players, including Nepali striker Sabitra Bhandari, after a triumphant season. "We have a WhatsApp group where we interact daily," she said.

"I'm in regular touch with Sabitra who is on special coronavirus duty with the Nepal army. We speak every alternate day. "I ask them to stay fit and cheerful, and enjoy the time with family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China asks border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus control

China is asking border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus prevention and control, the state council said on Thursday quoting a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.The government urges the dispatch of disease control experts ...

IPL 2020 suspended until further notice amid coronavirus crisis

The Indian Premier League IPL 2020 has been suspended till further notice due to evolving global health concerns. The IPL Governing Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI took the decision that the 2020 edition will only ...

Latvian choirs go online to sing through coronavirus lockdown

Facing a lockdown and a ban on crowds to curb the coronavirus, choral singers in Latvia have gone online to indulge in their favourite pastime. Singing in choirs is hugely popular in a country where a major music festival draws hundreds of ...

COVID-19: M3M Foundation donates Rs 1 cr to Haryana CM Relief Fund

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of realty firm M3M Group, on Thursday said it has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund in Haryana to support fight against COVID-19. The company said it is also supporting construction...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020