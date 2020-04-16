Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rangers' Gerrard slams SPFL after season-ending vote passed

Reuters | Edinburgh | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:14 IST
Soccer-Rangers' Gerrard slams SPFL after season-ending vote passed
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard criticized on Thursday the handling of the vote to end the Scottish season in the lower leagues and called for an investigation. Scotland's 42 professional clubs voted digitally on a proposal to end the season immediately across the lower tiers and in the top tier Premiership if and when it becomes clear the campaign cannot be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote was passed with a majority meaning Dundee United, Raith Rovers, and Cove Rangers were declared champions of the Championship, League One and League Two respectively. The Premiership, which Celtic lead by 13 points from Rangers, will not be called off until at least April 23, the earliest date UEFA would accept the abandonment of top divisions to avoid the possibility of being barred from European competitions.

Championship side Dundee did not vote last week but belatedly backed the Scottish Professional Football League's (SPFL) resolution to end the season early following a change of heart. Rangers, who are second in the Premiership, and bottom side Hearts, who would be relegated, were not in favor of the resolution.

"From afar, the SPFL looks an absolute mess," Gerrard told Sky Sports. "I'm watching ex-players, pundits and reading media and it's getting absolutely battered from pillar to post for the way it's handled things, certainly in the last couple of days. "There are so many accusations and doubts and questions about this institution, he (SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan) needs to allow an independent investigation... to prove everyone wrong and make sure there is fairness and transparency across the board in Scotland."

MacLennan has previously said that he was "entirely satisfied" that the SPFL had acted properly at every stage in the process. Rangers said last week they had evidence that raised "serious concerns" over the league's voting process.

Hearts owner Ann Budge said she was "disillusioned and bitterly disappointed" after Dundee "re-cast its vote" to back the SPFL resolution and said they would continue fighting the decision. "I believe the whole process has been incredibly badly handled and shows Scottish Football in a very poor light," Budge said.

"I believe the SPFL should have admitted that errors had been made in the handling of this resolution, withdrawn it and asked clubs to re-vote. The outcome may have been the same but at least some of the criticisms would have been addressed. "I have said from the outset that it was imperative that we find a solution that ensures no club is penalized by relegation in a situation where the leagues cannot be finished. The financial consequences are enormous."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC further cuts oil demand outlook on virus, sees more downside

OPEC on Thursday again slashed its forecast for global oil demand this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and said the reduction may not be the last. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries now expects global demand to contr...

Mexican govt says health experts recommend coronavirus measures be extended until May 30

Mexicos government on Thursday said its health experts have recommended the country extend its current anti-coronavirus measures until May 30.But Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said restrictions could be eased in some parts of the...

Leaked letter shows criticism of UK government

A leaked letter to a senior UK health official shows that leaders in social care are accusing the government of offering conflicting messages, creating confusion and adding to the workload of those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pande...

Mysterious object washed ashore near Sirkazhi

A small cylindrical object with a fan-like mount on top was washed ashore near Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district on Thursday, police said. A few fishermen of Thirumullaivasal coastalhamlet noticed the objectand alerted the police.Inspector ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020