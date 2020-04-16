Six COVID-19 patients cured in C'garh; 10 active cases remain

Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following their recovery, a health official said. With this, the number of patients cured of the infection has gone up to 23 in Chhattisgarh, while there are still 10 active cases left.

"Six patients, including two women, from Katghora town in Korba district, were discharged after they tested negative in two consecutive tests," a public relations official of the AIIMS told PTI. At present, 10 patients were undergoing treatment at AIIMS, he added.

Katghora, located around 200 km from Raipur, has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the state, with 24 cases reported there so far..

