Six COVID-19 patients cured in C'garh; 10 active cases remain

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 18:30 IST
Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following their recovery, a health official said. With this, the number of patients cured of the infection has gone up to 23 in Chhattisgarh, while there are still 10 active cases left.

"Six patients, including two women, from Katghora town in Korba district, were discharged after they tested negative in two consecutive tests," a public relations official of the AIIMS told PTI. At present, 10 patients were undergoing treatment at AIIMS, he added.

Katghora, located around 200 km from Raipur, has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the state, with 24 cases reported there so far..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

