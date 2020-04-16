Left Menu
Development News Edition

Questioning by Zoom, welcome to Britain's new "hybrid" parliament

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 19:29 IST
Questioning by Zoom, welcome to Britain's new "hybrid" parliament

Lawmakers will quiz ministers via videolink next week as part of moves to make Britain's centuries-old House of Commons a "hybrid" parliament to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The House of Commons Commission, which includes the Speaker, government and opposition representatives, agreed up to 120 lawmakers at any one time could take part in parliamentary proceedings via Zoom, while around 50 could remain in the chamber under social distancing guidelines.

The measures, which need the approval of lawmakers when they return on April 21, could see a pause on often rowdy sessions in parliament, where even the architecture of seating government and opposition parties opposite each other encourages confrontation. "By initiating a hybrid solution, with steps towards an entirely virtual parliament, we are enabling members to stay close to their communities while continuing their important work scrutinising the government," said speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who chairs the Commission.

The government asked parliament to start its Easter break a week early last month, suspending sitting for at least four weeks as fears grew that politicians and staff were being put at risk from the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to work there. Several lawmakers and ministers have since either tested positive for the virus or self-isolated with symptoms, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is now recuperating at his country residence.

But opposition parties have called for parliament to return as soon as possible so that they can question ministers over the government's handling of the outbreak, which has killed more than 12,000 people in hospital. If the "hybrid parliament" measures are approved, some lawmakers will be able to take part in Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, ask urgent questions and make points by videolink in the first two hours of each day.

Screens will be placed around the chamber to allow the Speaker and lawmakers in the chamber to see their "virtual" colleagues, who are expected not to display or draw attention to objects to illustrate the points they are making. For those who have technical difficulties, the Commission said: "It should be possible for them to be called later in the proceedings."

If deemed successful, the House of Commons will consider extending the model to other debates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

BMW India sales dip 17 pc to 2,482 units in Jan-March

German luxury auto maker BMW on Thursday reported a 16.7 per cent fall in total sales in India in the first three months January-March of the year at 2,482 units as compared with 2,982 units in the same period last year. Sales of BMW brand ...

District admins, Gram Panchayats taking proactive steps to check COVID-19: Panchayati Raj Ministry

District administrations and Gram Panchayats all across the country are proactively taking various measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the countrys hinterland, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said on Thursday. Ministry o...

FMN Group activates action plan to support Nigeria in fight against COVID-19

Further strengthens the fight to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus by redeeming a 280 million pledge to the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 CACOVID FMN FMNplc.com weathers herculean supply chain challenges to procu...

Individual ashtrays, hourly disinfection: French carmakers eye production restart

Peugeot-owner PSA and Renault are planning new safety measures in a push by Frances major industrial groups for a breakthrough with workers to reopen some factories before the government lifts its lockdown from mid-May, unions said. Japanes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020