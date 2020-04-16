Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African doctors design virus 'box' to prevent infection

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:01 IST
S.African doctors design virus 'box' to prevent infection

Eyes narrowed in focus behind her face shield, doctor Jana Du Plessis kept a steady hand as she inserted a tube down the throat of a dummy, working through the lid of a plexiglass box. Du Plessis, a doctor at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke public hospital, practised moving around a newly-designed isolation device to protect healthcare workers from coronavirus patients.

The "intubox" is the brainchild of four local doctors inspired by a similar "aerosol box" used in Taiwan for sedated and intubated patients. The South Africans added holes to the original design as well as covers for the openings, creating a protective, transparent but accessible box intended to shield workers from dangerous respiratory droplets.

"This box will create a seal around the patient so that whatever further procedures are needed will happen inside the box," she explained, manoeuvering tubes and drips through circular side flaps. Doctors across South Africa are bracing for a potential surge in critically-ill patients as the number of infections continues to rise.

More than 2,500 cases have been detected, the highest in Africa, including 34 fatalities. Less than 10 patients have been admitted to intensive care so far.

"At the moment we don't have a lot of serious cases," said ICU specialist Abdullah Laher. "But we don't know what's going to happen in the future." The predominance of milder COVID-19 infections has provided some time for hospitals to prepare and distribute protective equipment to staff, particularly those working in intensive care units. "Sicker patients are potentially more virulent," Laher explained. "If they cough or splutter they are likely to exude more virus into the atmosphere." The box covers only the top part of the body, from the shoulders upwards.

South African companies have sponsored a first batch of 500 "intuboxes" for public and private facilities in Gauteng, the most populous and worst-hit province so far. The devices costing under $200 (183 euros) each. There are plans to manufacture another 1,000 such boxes for distribution around the country.

Dr. Feroza Motara, who heads the emergency department, said there had been huge interest from abroad and the "intubox" patent will be open to international manufacturers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

India sending hydroxychloroquine to 55 coronavirus-hit countries

India is in the process of supplying anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 coronavirus-hit countries as grants as well as on commercial basis, official sources said on Thursday. A number of countries including the US, Mauritius and Se...

TCS logs marginal dip in Q4 net at Rs 8,049 cr; projects tough road ahead

Indias largest software exporter TCS reported a marginal dip in March quarter net at Rs 8,049 crore on Thursday, but guided towards a very difficult time ahead which may even see a contraction in revenues in the first two quarters of FY21, ...

U.S. small-business rescue loan program hits $350 bln cap, says government

A 350 billion emergency U.S. loan program designed to help small businesses keep workers on their payrolls amid the novel coronavirus disruption has run out of funds, the U.S. Small Business Administration said in an email on Thursday. The ...

Farhan Akhtar presents coronavirus version of 'Toh Zinda Ho Tum' from 'ZNMD'

In an attempt to ask people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus, actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Thursday revamped the famous poem Toh Zinda Ho Tum from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The new version of the poem has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020