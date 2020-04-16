Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys Foundation provides health equipment to Udupi

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:24 IST
Infosys Foundation provides health equipment to Udupi

The Infosys Foundation has handed over health equipment worth about Rs 28.75 lakh to Udupi district as the second phase of its medical assistance to tackle COVID-19 challenge. The current consignment include N95 masks, medical gloves, face masks, face shields, and PPE kits.

In the first phase, the Foundation had provided medical equipment and other things valued at around Rs 50 lakh to the district. Udupi district deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha expressed his gratitude to the Foundation president Sudha Murty and Dr Ramdas Kamath for the aid, swiftly responding to the request from the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Bayer's chloroquine donation to U.S. raises concern about FDA standards in pandemic

On March 21, two days after President Donald Trump first touted chloroquine drugs as a gamechanger in the fight against COVID-19, administration officials privately described what they felt was a win in the presidents efforts to build an em...

India sending hydroxychloroquine to 55 coronavirus-hit countries

India is in the process of supplying anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 coronavirus-hit countries as grants as well as on commercial basis, official sources said on Thursday. A number of countries including the US, Mauritius and Se...

TCS logs marginal dip in Q4 net at Rs 8,049 cr; projects tough road ahead

Indias largest software exporter TCS reported a marginal dip in March quarter net at Rs 8,049 crore on Thursday, but guided towards a very difficult time ahead which may even see a contraction in revenues in the first two quarters of FY21, ...

U.S. small-business rescue loan program hits $350 bln cap, says government

A 350 billion emergency U.S. loan program designed to help small businesses keep workers on their payrolls amid the novel coronavirus disruption has run out of funds, the U.S. Small Business Administration said in an email on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020