G7 leaders committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure economies rebound - Canada

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:47 IST
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday reaffirmed their pledge to take all necessary steps to ensure their economies recover from the coronavirus outbreak, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We all remain committed to doing whatever it takes to help people and our economies rebound after this crisis," Trudeau told reporters after the leaders held a call on the pandemic. The United States is the G7 chair. Trudeau, who noted the G7 was supporting international efforts to develop a vaccine, did not directly answer when asked whether leaders had pressed U.S. President Donald Trump on his decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization.

"There is a need for international coordination and the WHO is an important part of that collaboration and coordination. We recognize that there have been questions asked but at the same time it is really important we stay coordinated as we move through this," said Trudeau. Trump said on Tuesday he would halt funding to the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

