Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to review disproportionate COVID-19 impact on Indians, ethnic minorities

PTI | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:55 IST
UK to review disproportionate COVID-19 impact on Indians, ethnic minorities

The UK government on Thursday said that it will be launching a review into the disproportionately greater impact of COVID-19 among black and minority ethnic (BAME) communities, including those of Indian origin. Downing Street said that "Public Health England and NHS England will be leading this probe" into the factors behind the higher death rates among these communities as well as more severe symptoms of coronavirus.

"This is a really important piece of work which I have commissioned. We have seen, both across the population as a whole but in those who work in the NHS, a much higher proportion who've died from minority backgrounds and that really worries me," said UK health secretary Matt Hancock. "I pay tribute to the work they've done, including those who were born here, moved here, and given that service to the NHS. It's a really important thing that we must try to fully understand," he said.

The Opposition Labour Party, which had joined the medical community's calls for such a review, said it welcomed the initiative into the disturbing impact of COVID-19 on BAME communities but called for more details. "It is not yet clear whether it will be independent, when it will be concluded and who will be leading it," said Marsha de Cordova, Labour's Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary.

She stressed that the government must ensure the review is "robust" and looks into the underlying structural economic and social inequalities that have affected BAME communities in this crisis. "It must also urgently record data broken down by ethnicity on the number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19. The devastating effect of COVID-19 on BAME communities cannot be overstated. This review must be the first step in ensuring that all communities are equally protected from this virus," she said.

A report by the UK's Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) last week revealed the country's ethnic minority population is more likely to require intensive care admissions, nearly triple the 13 per cent proportion in the UK population as a whole. Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the Indian-origin Council Chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), had also called for the authorities to urgently investigate the factors behind the "disproportionate" numbers of BAME doctors among the frontline fatalities from the deadly virus.

"We have heard the virus does not discriminate between individuals but there's no doubt there appears to be a manifest disproportionate severity of infection in BAME people and doctors. This has to be addressed – the government must act now," he said. The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) had taken steps to conduct its own research into the issue and reached out to the health authorities for more data because Indian-origin doctors, who make up a large chunk of the NHS workforce, are already among the victims of the deadly virus in the UK.

"The reasons behind this trend will not be any one thing but a complex set of factors, be it Vitamin D deficiency, the lack of social distancing measures within a large Indian family household set up or a genetic predisposition. We will know only once we have the relevant data to analyse," said Dr Ramesh Mehta, President of BAPIO. "It is important to analyse the factors behind these differentiating factors so that communities can put additional preventive measures in place," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata urges opposition parties not to indulge in politics over food grain distribution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged opposition parties to refrain from indulging in politics over food grain distribution and said steps have been taken to ensure everybody gets their ration from state-run shops. Ba...

Nevada approves betting on LOL European Masters

Nevada sportsbooks may offer wagering on the League of Legends European Masters. The states gaming control board issued a notice of approval on Thursday for three wager types head-to-head, match winner and overall winner.The group stage of ...

In a French nursing home, universal testing to beat the coronavirus

In a nursing home near Colmar in eastern France, the region hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, laboratory staff clad in full protective gear conducted blood tests as health authorities battle to slow infections among the elderly. In F...

UP starts pool testing for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday started pool testing for COVID-19, becoming the first state in the country to attempt this method which aims at expediting the testing process for COVID-19. Pool testing for COVID19 has started in our state, Uttar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020