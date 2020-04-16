Two more COVID-19 patients in Nashik; district count now 48

Two elderly persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Nashik, due to which the number of COVID-19 patients in the district went up to 48 on Thursday, officials said. The two new patients are a 63-year-old woman from Satpur-Ambad Link Road area in Nashik city and a 64-year-old man from Malegaon, who was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in the city for angioplasty, they said.

"With these new patients, the number of positive patients in the district has gone up to 48, including 40 patients from Malegaon. Five others are from Nashik city and three from other talukas in the district," the officials said. PTI COR NP NP

