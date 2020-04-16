Amid pandemic, dean of Pune's Sassoon hospital transferred

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of the government-run Sassoon General Hospital here, was transferred on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sassoon hospital has reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the Pune district so far. Thirty-eight out of 47 COVID-19 deaths in the district have taken place at the hospital.

When contacted, Dr Chandanwale confirmed the developement and said he will be relieved on Friday. Sources said that he was holding additional charge as joint director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai, where he has been asked to report.

He would hand over the charge to deputy dean Dr Murlidhar Tambe..

