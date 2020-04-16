Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid pandemic, dean of Pune's Sassoon hospital transferred

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:17 IST
Amid pandemic, dean of Pune's Sassoon hospital transferred

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of the government-run Sassoon General Hospital here, was transferred on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sassoon hospital has reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the Pune district so far. Thirty-eight out of 47 COVID-19 deaths in the district have taken place at the hospital.

When contacted, Dr Chandanwale confirmed the developement and said he will be relieved on Friday. Sources said that he was holding additional charge as joint director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai, where he has been asked to report.

He would hand over the charge to deputy dean Dr Murlidhar Tambe..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

French town's empty main street tells tale of virus impact

The COVID-19 outbreak forced Shirley Lind to close the hairdressing salon she runs in a French town near the German border. She has instead been volunteering as a porter at her local hospital.I could not stand staying at home, doing nothing...

DRDO shifts testing facility from Gwalior to Delhi to ensure swift delivery of PPEs

To ensure swift delivery&#160;of personal protective equipment PPE to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has shifted its&#160;testing facility from Gwalior to the national capital, officials sa...

Tripura to conduct COVID-19 test on people with fever, respiratory infection

The Tripura government on Thursday decided to conduct COVID 19 test on the people of who had a fever or severe acute respiratory infection in the past 10 days, Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said. At a meeting of the council of ministers, it w...

Paris hospitals see tide turning in coronavirus fight

Senior Paris health officials said on Thursday there was reason for optimism in the fight against the new coronavirus in the worst-hit French region after the number of hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units had begun to fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020